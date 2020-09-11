Jefferson County authorities ask hunters to look out for homicide suspect

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) -- As the archery and crossbow deer seasons open Saturday, authorities in Jefferson County are asking hunters to be on the lookout for the man wanted in a double homicide.

They're looking for Kevin Anderson. He's accused of killing his sister and her husband and burning down their father's home in mid-June.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Anderson is a known outdoorsman, which is why they're asking hunters to let them know if Anderson is seen.

Authorities say he was known to frequent thousands of acres in the area of CTH A/Hwy 106, which they have searched by plane, helicopter, drones, K-9's, thermal imaging and officers actually walking through the woods and fields.

You should call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 920-674-7310 if you see him.