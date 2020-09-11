Latvia bursts Baltic travel bubble as COVID19 cases surge

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Latvia has burst a a travel bubble that had allowed individuals to move freely within the three-country Baltic region amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Latvian Foreign Ministry said that starting Saturday, new rules will require travelers coming from Estonia to self-quarantine for two weeks. The ministry cited the increased virus infection rate in the neighboring country. An exception will apply to truck drivers, diplomats and others who need to cross the border for work to skip the self-quarantine with proof of employment. On May 15, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia lifted their pandemic travel restrictions on each other, creating the Baltic bubble to help their national economies.