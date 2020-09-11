Madison Fire Department holds blood drive in remembrance of 9/11

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department held a blood drive Friday to remember those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

Firefighters tell 27 News their "Never Forget" blood drive at Fire State 14 was one of their most successful drives yet.

"This year we started out with 130 appointments," said firefighter Lori Karst. "We won't know until the very end of the drive, but it seems to be that we're going to surpass last year's numbers, which was in our 9-year history the best."

Karst says she thought people would be hesitant to donate because of the coronavirus pandemic, but their appointments filled up.

Blood donations can save up to three lives, but this year, they can help in more ways. All Red Cross blood donations are now being tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

You can sign up to donate here.