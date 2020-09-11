Man runs off with shopping cart of items after breaking into Target on Madison’s east side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are looking for a man who broke into a Target store on Madison's east side and ran off with a shopping cart of items early Friday morning.

Police say it happened around 2:50 a.m. at the Target on Lien Road. The suspect got into the store through the front doors, grabbed a shopping cart, and began filling it with items. The burglar then left out a side door.

Investigators say they collected some evidence at the scene, including surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014, or, on the web at P3Tips.com.