Man shot during Kenosha protest still remembers screams

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin man who was shot during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha last month says he still remembers the screams that night and he’s in constant pain. Prosecutors say 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch, Illinois, shot Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz during a protest the night of Aug. 25. Rosenbaum and Huber were killed. Grosskreutz was wounded in the arm. Grosskruetz told CNN for a story posted online Friday that he was shot in the bicep and had to use a tourniquet to stop the bleeding. He says he still remembers the gunshots and the screams and he’s in constant pain.