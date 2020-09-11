Mexico: Foreigner who used racist insult can’t re-enter

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has banned a foreign woman from re-entering the country after she was caught on video calling a woman in Mexico City a “horrible Indian.” The National Migration Institute said Friday the foreigner caught a flight out of Mexico after the incident, but would be prohibited from returning. The agency did not identify the woman or her nationality. But she is heard on the video speaking with a strong Argentine accent and after the incident the Argentine Embassy posted a statement condemning the incident. The woman was apparently angry at one of her Mexican neighbors over tree-trimming on their street.