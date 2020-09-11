Michael Cohen launches podcast; Rosie O’Donnell is 1st guest

President Donald Trump’s attorney-turned-enemy Michael Cohen is launching a podcast Monday. He tells The Associated Press his first guest will be comedian and talk-show host Rosie O’Donnell. Once at odds, Cohen says he and O’Donnell have become friends and bonded as a result of the grudge they bear toward Trump. Cohen says his relationship with O’Donnell began while he was imprisoned for tax crimes, lying to congress and campaign finance violations. He says O’Donnell sent him a six-page letter. Cohen wrote an apology in response, which prompted O’Donnell to visit him in prison.