Michigan university drops building name linked to KKK member

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University trustees have changed the name of a campus building after determining that a man with a long record of public service was a member of the Ku Klux Klan in the 1920s. Stephen S. Nisbet’s grandson objected Friday. He claims it’s not his grandfather’s signature on a klan membership card discovered in a library. The klan was a secretive society organized to assert white supremacy. A Michigan State University building was named in 1974 for Nisbet, who was a member of the school’s governing board in the 1960s. He worked in education and business. Nisbet died in 1986.