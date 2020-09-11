Middleton’s Ben White prepares to run half marathon one year after cancer diagnosis

WKOW (MADISON)- In October of 2019, longtime Middleton Volleyball Coach Ben White made his first appearance out of the house since receiving his first round of treatment for a form of lymphoma.

White walked into the Middleton gym, sitting behind the bench letting reality sink in.

"Knowing I wasn't coaching, to watch my assistant, Justin Haack, take over the program, watch the players play, really be present but yet so distant, it was hard to do," White said.

He would go on to have five more rounds of chemotherapy. It was in January, White said he was feeling what he thought a cancer patient felt like.

"I didn't want to get out of bed, I didn't want to do anything. I was ornery, I was grumpy, I didn't have energy, I felt really low."

A high was coming. One month later, White found out he was in remission.

"Right away I told my oncologist, Dr. Chang, I said great I am going to run a marathon this year, and Dr. Chang is great, and she is very measured, and she said no you are going to do a 5K this year. So I think we got in the car, and I looked at Kathleen, and I said I think we'll comprise at a half marathon."

For Ben and his partner Kathleen Callaghan, they were always in this together. So now they're recognizing a year milestone by running a half marathon stride for stride on Sunday.

"I can't imagine saying it's his journey because it affects everything for us every day," Callaghan sais.

"We're always going to say we're a 'we'," White said. "We've been a 'we' for a while and we were a stronger 'we' that day of the diagnosis."

They are fundraising for the Gildas Club in Madison, a support group that helped White realize he can conquer any challenge.

"When I run now, it's more at peace, reflecting, and you know when you get to those longer miles and the hills and stuff, I just keep going back in my head, nothing's going to be worse than January."

There are still a few more hills to climb before officially crossing the finish line. White will have another check-up in a month and yearly scans for the next five years.

