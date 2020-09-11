More rain with a big return of Sunshine to come

MADISON (WKOW) -- Expect wash out type weather to continue through Saturday with sunshine breaking out Sunday.

TONIGHT

More rain and some rumbles of thunder with temps in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and t-showers with milder temps in the mid to upper 60s.

A few more rain showers are possible Saturday night.

SUNDAY

High pressure moves in to end the weekend and head through most of next week bringing back sunshine and warmer temps.

Expect a sun-cloud mix and temps in the low 70s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny and mild in the low 70s again.

TUESDAY

Our sunny streak continues with seasonal temps in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny and warm in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny with scattered rain possible and temps still in the low to mid 70s.