Multiple vehicle crash closes I-39 northbound lanes near Poynette

POYNETTE (WKOW) -- All northbound lanes of I-39 are closed at mile marker 116 due to a multiple vehicle crash.

The crash happened at 4:40 p.m.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is responding, along with EMS and fire department crews.

According to the State Patrol, there are no injuries at this time.

The State Patrol recommends taking an alternate route: exiting I-39 at US 51 and heading north on US 51 to Hwy 22, then north on Hwy 22 to Hwy 16, moving west on Hwy 16 to Hwy 33, and west on Hwy 33 back to I-39.