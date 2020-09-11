New political turmoil hits Peru with dicey impeachment vote

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra is facing the threat of impeachment after the country’s opposition-controlled Congress agreed to vote on his possible ouster just a day after the release of several secretly recorded audios. The latest political storm to hit the South American country was spurred by lawmakers who accuse the president of obstructing an investigation into nearly $50,000 in government contracts given to a singer known as “Richard Swing.” But the speed with which lawmakers acted Friday has drawn alarm, as the president has not been charged and a probe only just begun.