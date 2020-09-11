No cameras allowed at Floyd criminal proceedings — for now

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — When four former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death appeared in court Friday, no cameras were allowed.

In Minnesota, unlike many other states, cameras are not permitted in court before the sentencing phase of criminal proceedings unless prosecution and defense teams agree.

Attorneys for the officers have said they want cameras, but prosecutors — led by state Attorney General Keith Ellison — have resisted, warning that cameras could change the way attorneys present evidence, force participants to endure even more media scrutiny and intimidate witnesses.

Prosecutors say they might change their minds before the trial’s scheduled start in March.