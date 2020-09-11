Notre Dame COVID-19 protocols bar independent photographers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The Associated Press and other news organizations and publishers will not have digital images from Saturday’s Notre Dame’s home game against Duke because of the school’s COVID-19 restrictions. Notre Dame is not allowing independent photojournalists on the field or in the stands to photograph its opening game. The school is using three photographers it employs to shoot images that will be uploaded to the Atlantic Coast Conference’s website. The Associated Press and many news agencies do not permit the use of news images produced and provided by the teams or organizations being covered.