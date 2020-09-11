NY Fashion Week 2020: Pared down, and virtually all virtual

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Fashion Week, the semi-annual showcase of American fashion, gets under way Sunday evening in a vastly changed landscape. Designers, like so many, are suffering economically and uncertain when, if ever, things will return to normal. This year the display is virtually all virtual: Just a few designers are showing live, with heavy restrictions, and the rest are offering “digital activations.” There will be no celebs packing front rows, no stiletto-heeled crowds. Still, Steven Kolb, chief executive of the Council of American Fashion Designers, says it’s important to move forward, for the sake of economic survival. “Fashion is a business,” Kolb says.