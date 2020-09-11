Packers’ LaFleur says OL Billy Turner doubtful for opener

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) --

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Billy Turner didn't practice Friday and is considered doubtful for the season opener at Minnesota as he deals with a knee injury. Turner started all 16 regular-season games for Green Bay at right guard last season but was the first-team right tackle on the depth chart this week as the Packers seek a replacement for Bryan Bulaga. Bulaga signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in March. The Packers' second-team right tackle on the depth chart is former Detroit Lions tackle Rick Wagner