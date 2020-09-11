 Skip to Content

Packers’ LaFleur says OL Billy Turner doubtful for opener

Updated
Last updated today at 3:50 pm
3:32 pm Packers, Top sports stories, Wisconsin news from the Associated Press
Billy Turner Packer Football 2019

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Billy Turner didn’t practice Friday and is considered doubtful for the season opener at Minnesota as he deals with a knee injury.

Turner has a knee injury suffered during a scrimmage on Aug. 30.

Turner started all 16 regular-season games for Green Bay at right guard last season but was  the first-team right tackle on the depth chart this week as the Packers seek a replacement for Bryan Bulaga.

Bulaga signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in March.

The Packers’ second-team right tackle on the depth chart is former Detroit Lions tackle Rick Wagner,

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content