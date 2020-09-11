Pakistan arrests journalist for sharing anti-army content

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police have arrested a journalist on charges of spreading hateful content against the country’s military on social media. The police and the journalist’s family say he was arrested at his home following a complaint from an unidentified citizen. The journalist worked for the English-language daily The Express Tribune. The complaint claimed the journalist had shared posts on Twitter and Facebook to malign the military. No other details were immediately available. However, journalists and press freedom advocates often accuse the Pakistani military and its agencies of pressuring media outlets to quash critical coverage.