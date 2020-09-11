Pandemic could lead to voting confusion for students

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -- The uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic could affect the ability of college students to vote in the November election.

Students who may have been planning to be on campus on election day, and to vote there, may not be living there in November.

Marquette University is telling its students not to wait until election day to vote.

"We are asking all eligible student voters to vote absentee, whether that is at home in other states or here in Wisconsin," Mary Czech Mrochinski, the associate vice president for public affairs at Marquette University, told WISN-TV.

State elections officials are telling students to think now about how they'll vote in the November election.