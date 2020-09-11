Parents and schools prepare for a return to classrooms

MADISON (WKOW) -- As some Dane County private schools reopened for in-person classes Friday, others are finishing preparations over the weekend.

The move comes after the Wisconsin Supreme Court temporarily stopped Dane County's virtual school mandate for grades 3-12 Thursday evening.

Barbara Wiers, the communications director for Abundant Life Christian School (ALCS), said the late release of the court's order meant the school wasn't able to switch back to in-person classes on Friday.

However, she said there are only a few more details to work out before students walk through the doors Monday.

"All the ground work was laid," she said.

ALCS is one of the parties in a lawsuit in front of the court regarding the virtual school mandate.

Wiers said school administrators aren't angry with Public Health Madison & Dane County but they disagree about the safety of having in-person classes.

"If we couldn't do this safely for our students, we would not do it," Wiers said. "We believe we have done everything we've been asked to do in order for us to have school for our students safely."

In response to the court's temporary injunction, Public Health Director Janel Heinrich said, “We don’t have a vaccine. We don’t have an effective treatment. In the absence of other options, and a dramatic increase in recent cases, limiting gatherings and person-to-person interactions continues to be the essential part of controlling the spread of COVID-19.”

Chris and Holly Truitt's son is a high schooler at ALCS. They say they wouldn't send him to school if they didn't think it was in his best interest.

"I am totally confident they're going to be safe at school," Chris Truitt said.

The Truitts are also a named party in the same lawsuit as ALCS. They told 27 News they weren't expecting the injunction Thursday night.

"We were thankful and ecstatic," they said.

Despite their joy over the injunction, they said they are preparing for how school will be different come Monday.

"It's going to be a totally different version of school with the social distancing and the face masks," Chris Truitt said. "Everything is choreographed. It's going to be vastly different, but at least they're going to be in person."

Wiers said school administrators are aware of the continued risk of COVID-19, but she said that risk exists everywhere.

"That may mean at some point we have to be virtual again for some time, and we are okay with that," she said.

For now though, she said administrators and teachers are focused on safely teaching students in classrooms again.