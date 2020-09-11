Police: Detroit-area family target of possible hate crime

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Authorities are investigating as a possible hate crime gunshots and vandalism targeting the home of a Black suburban Detroit family who have a Black Lives Matter sign in their front window. Someone fired a gun at the window of Eddie and Candace Hall’s home late Thursday and investigating police found six shell casings outside. On Wednesday, someone painted a swastika on one of their vehicles, slashed the tires and threw a large stone through the front window. Vandals had daubed “terrorist Black Lives Matter,” “not welcome” and an expletive on their pickup truck. Police said Friday that surveillance video shows masked, hooded man outside their home.