Police searching for five robbers who hit Madison credit union

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is searching for five males they say robbed the Summit Credit Union on Yellowstone Drive on Thursday.

The robbers entered the credit union shortly after 6 p.m. armed with firearms and demanded money.

They left in vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If anyone has any information on this incident, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or on the web at www.P3Tips.com

