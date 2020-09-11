Portage police search for attempted homicide suspect, believed to be ‘armed and dangerous’

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Authorities in Portage are looking for a man who they consider "armed and dangerous" after they say he stabbed a woman multiple times early Friday morning.

Around 4:25 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 500 block of West Cook Street for a violent domestic incident.

Investigators say the female victim was woken up by her significant other as he violently attacked her with a knife.

The suspect, 37-year-old Canyon A. Thixton, of Portage, then jumped on a motorcycle and took off.

Police believe Thixton is armed with a gun. He was last seen riding a black Yamaha, YZFRI, with Wisconsin plates 122RW.

Portage Police DepartmentChief Keith Klafke117 West Pleasant Street, Portage WI 53901Telephone (608)742-2174 Fax... Posted by Portage Police Department - Wisconsin on Friday, September 11, 2020

"This was not a random attack on a stranger, however, Canyon Thixton is considered armed and dangerous," police emphasized in a press release sent Friday morning.

Thixton is described at 6' 1" tall, 225 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Police say Thixton is not believed to be in Portage, but his whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Anyone who sees Thixton, or knows where he is is asked to call 911 immediately and don't approach him.