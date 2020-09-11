Public school districts not changing plans after high court temporarily blocks Dane County order

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- 27 News reached out to public school districts in Dane County to see if their plans were changing after the Wisconsin Supreme Court temporarily blocked the county's order barring in-person instruction for grades three through 12.

Of the districts that responded, or had details posted on their websites or social media pages, they said the order would not change their plans for classes.

"The temporary injunction will likely have no bearing on our current plans," said Perry Hibner with the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District. "We started the school year virtually, with instruction beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Our plan has been to remain virtual until the School Board approves a plan to bring students back into school buildings."

"For the short-term, the district has no immediate plans to move from an all-virtual environment into another option such as a hybrid model or in-person instruction," said Madison Metropolitan School District spokesman Tim LeMonds in an email to 27 News.

Many had already decided to go virtual before the Dane County order on August 21.

For example, Wisconsin Heights district administrator Jordan Sinz says the district's school board approved the district's reopening plan on July 27. The plan called for classes for PK-12 to start virtually and remain that way through at least November, the end of the first academic quarter.

Wisconsin Heights and a number of the districts said their school board will be discussing the Supreme Court's order at their next meeting.