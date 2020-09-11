Schools that are mostly Black, Latino favor starting online

An analysis conducted by The Associated Press and Chalkbeat shows that districts where the vast majority of students are white are more than three times as likely as school districts that enroll mostly students of color to be open for some in-person learning. While that stark divide often reflects the preferences of parents, it’s one that could further exacerbate inequities in education. Responses from 677 school districts surveyed by the AP and Chalkbeat found that most students will begin the school year online. But the survey shows that race is a strong predictor of which public schools are offering in-person instruction and which aren’t.