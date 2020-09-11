Slovenian woman cut off her hand for insurance payout

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — A court in Slovenia has sentenced a 22-year-old woman to two years in prison for deliberately cutting off her hand with a circular saw to make a fraudulent insurance claim. The court in Ljubljana ruled Friday that the woman agreed with her boyfriend to have her left hand cut off above the wrist at their home in the capital early in 2019 after signing contracts with five different insurance companies. The woman stood to collect more than 1 million euros. Her boyfriend has been sentenced to three years in prison while his father received a one-year suspended sentence.