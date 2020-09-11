Spike in student demand for COVID-19 testing on UW campus

MADISON (WKOW) -- With the coronavirus positive case count climbing in Dane County as a result of more UW-Madison students becoming infected, and with some dormitories, fraternities and sororities in quarantine, there's also a spike in demand on campus for virus testing.



Sophomores Ben Risseeuw and Mitchell Zacher have good reason to seek testing. "One of my roommates tested positive for COVID-19," Risseeuw says. "He's just being isolated, he's in his bed, staying out of the way," says Zacher. They say they booked appointments Friday for their own virus testing and were tested on that same day. "It was very quick turnaround," Risseeuw says.

"When I went to make an appointment, it told me that there was nothing available for at least a week," senior Luke Johnson says of his experience of using the University Health Services online portal to find a COVID-19 testing opportunity. Johnson says he's not experiencing virus symptoms but feels more vulnerable than in his hometown of Neenah given guidance from Dane County officials that everyone in the downtown campus area to consider themselves having been exposed to COVID-19. "Definitely more vulnerable than before I came to campus," Johnson says.

Online, University Health Services states: "We are adjusting and adding to our appointment schedule daily...if you are symptomatic...call UHS," to get more immediate attention.

Even though Risseeuw got into a UW Covid Testing Center right away, he's under no illusion everyone does. "You go online and you schedule your test and you go back to check on your friend twenty minutes later and there's no spots available for seven days," Risseeuw says. "I think it's just the luck of the draw to get tested."

Officials with Public Health Madison and Dane County have urged UW officials to expand testing capacity. It's a call for action Johnson supports. "Having more testing available so that there's not backlogs , students that are wanting to get tested but aren't able to," Johnson says.

The demand for testing is unlikely to wane soon. "Every couple days, I'll come back here to get my test just in case there's a false negative, or I could be exposed without knowing it," Zacher says. "I think it's a good idea to come here as often as I can," he says.

Students say those in dorms in quarantine have on-site access to virus testing. Johnson, Risseeuw and Zacher are among the thousands of students living in off-campus housing.

"We have appointment times available (Friday) at 21 N. Park (UW Welcome Center) and in subsequent days, so what you heard is not correct," UW Spokesperson Meredith McGlone says in response to student representations of delays in finding testing appointment times on the UW online portal. "We are reminding students to check all the available campus testing sites when they go to schedule an appointment," McGlone says. "Some sites may be full for a given day but others have availability."

Due to inclement weather, the UW Welcome Center was the only testing site operating Friday. On an given weekday, there can be as many as three sites available to students.