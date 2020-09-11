Study: Kids infected at day care spread coronavirus at home

NEW YORK (AP) — A new report underscores that kids can bring the new coronavirus home from day care and infect relatives. The study released Friday comes from researchers in Utah and at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It focused on three outbreaks in Salt Lake City child care facilities between April and July. The study concluded 12 children caught the coronavirus at the facilities. They then spread it to at least 12 of the 46 parents or siblings that they came in contact at home. Scientists already know children can spread the virus. One infectious diseases researcher says the study definitively shows the potential for transmission to family members.