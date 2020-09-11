Suburban Milwaukee school’s Zoom call hacked; masked man flashes gun

BROOKFIELD -- Authorities are trying to track down a hacker who got into a school Zoom meeting in suburban Milwaukee and flashed a gun at students.

A masked man pointed a gun at the camera and then showed it from the side to students in a class at Brookfield Central High School, according to ABC affiliate WISN-TV in Milwaukee

The man had also "mooned" the class before the student started recording what was happening.

In a letter to parents, the principal said the person used a Brookfield student's name to get into the meeting.

The teacher cut their feed shortly after the gun appeared.

Investigators tracked the camera feed to Kansas City, and are working with police there to find the suspect and press charges.

The principal says the Zoom meeting was secured, and all security measures were followed.