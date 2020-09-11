 Skip to Content

Sudan floods kill over 100, threaten archaeological site

New
9:16 am National news from the Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Flash floods in Sudan have killed more than 100 people and inundated over 100,000 houses across the country this summer, threatening even a famous archaeological site near the capital, Khartoum. A leading archaeologist says the floodwaters have already entered the ancient royal city of the Kushite kings known as the Island of Meroe, a UNESCO World Heritage site. It’s called the “Island of Meroe” because of its proximity to the Nile River and it was the heartland of the Kingdom of Kush, a major power in the ancient world from the 8th century B.C. to the 4th century. Flash floods have ravaged swaths of Sudan since late July.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content