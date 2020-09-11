Suicide bomber kills 2, wounds 6 outside mosque in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A Somali police officer says a suicide bomber attacked a mosque in the southern port city of Kismayo as Friday prayers ended, killing two people. Sahal Nur tells The Associated Press that the bomber detonated his explosives belt near the gate of the mosque as worshippers were leaving after prayers. Six people were hurt. A local official says the bomber appeared to be targeting the head of the regional chamber of commerce, who was wounded. There is no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab group often carries out such assaults.