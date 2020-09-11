Tropical depression off South Florida forecast to strengthen

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression that is forecast to strengthen to near hurricane intensity by early next week has formed in warm waters off South Florida. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression 19 formed Friday afternoon about 80 miles east-southeast of Miami with top sustained winds of 35 mph. The Miami-based center said the storm is expected to move inland over South Florida early Saturday and could approach near-hurricane strength by early next week as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico. The hurricane center said the system could pose a threat in coming days anywhere along the northern Gulf Coast anywhere from the Florida Panhandle to southeastern Louisiana.