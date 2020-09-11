Trump, Biden commemorating 9/11 at Flight 93 memorial

WASHINGTON (AP) — The two men vying to lead the nation next year will mark the 19th anniversary of the Sept 11 attacks at the same memorial — without crossings paths. President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, will both be traveling to rural Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where the hijacked Flight 93 crashed in a field, killing everyone on board. But while Trump will speak at the site’s annual memorial ceremony held Friday morning, Biden will visit later, in the afternoon, after attending the 9/11 Memorial & Museum’s annual commemoration at Ground Zero in New York.