Trump looks west, eyeing new paths to White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is pushing to expand his electoral map as he makes a trip west this weekend. The president will go on offense in Nevada, a state that hasn’t supported a Republican presidential candidate since 2004. Trump will plunge head-on into a battle with local authorities in Nevada by holding public events there Saturday and Sunday after his initial plans for rallies in Reno and Las Vegas were blocked for violating coronavirus health guidelines. His campaign insisted on forging ahead with the trip — setting up a COVID-19 political fight that Trump’s team relishes.