Two downtown Madison restaurants now taking guests temperatures before dining

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two downtown Madison restaurants are now taking the temperatures of their guests before they are allowed to dine indoors.

Lucille and Merchant, which share owners, posted on their respective Facebook accounts that they are taking the extra precaution to keep the downtown community safe from a recent surge of cases on the UW-Madison campus.

"We are doing this as a way to kind of control our own environment and keep our guests and our employees safe during this time," said Lucille's Director of Hospitality, Jessi Stebbins.

In addition to checking the temperatures of staff and guests, the restaurants are requiring staff and guests wear masks and are spacing dining room and patio tables 6-feet apart with a 6-person limit at each table.

Lucille has also installed a hospital-grade HVAC system to maintain air quality indoors.