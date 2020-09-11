Two men detained after shooting at Monona duplex

MONONA (WKOW) -- Two men were detained after a shooting at a duplex in Monona late Thursday night.

Around 9 p.m., police say officers were called to a duplex in the 6300 block of Roselawn Avenue after a caller reported hearing a woman scream after what sounded like a gunshot.

When officers got there, they found an unused bullet on the front step, and a "cavalry style sword" in the yard.

One man tried to run away out the back door but was detained by police. Another man was found hiding in the yard, according to police.

Police say the two detained men refused to cooperate with their investigation and multiple people inside the duplex became "verbally hostile" towards officers.

Officers obtained a search warrant and went inside the duplex around 1 a.m. with the help of other law enforcement from Dane County, McFarland, and Town of Madison.

They found three handguns, a shell casing, and a bullet hole in the wall, according to police.

This incident is still under investigation.