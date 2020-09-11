UN expert: Pandemic’s worst impacts on poverty yet to come

GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations independent expert on poverty is warning that the worst impacts from the coronavirus pandemic on poverty are yet to come, and that measures taken by governments to protect people so far have been insufficient. Olivier De Schutter, a Belgian legal scholar appointed by the U.N. Human Rights Council as special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, says “the social safety nets put into place are full of holes.” His message is directed to world leaders meeting this month for the U.N. General Assembly.