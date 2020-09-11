University at Buffalo basketball player charged in stabbing

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (AP) — A University at Buffalo basketball player is charged with stabbing a rival player during an off-campus pickup scrimmage. Junior Malik Zachery is accused of stabbing a Canisius College player in the leg in a church gym in North Tonawanda, New York, on Wednesday. Police say players from the two Buffalo colleges were in the game when a fight broke out and the unidentified player was stabbed. The wounded player was treated at a hospital. Officials say Zachery is being held pending arraignment and has been suspended indefinitely from the team. It wasn’t clear if he had a lawyer to speak for him.