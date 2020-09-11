US consumer prices rose 0.4% in August as energy moderated

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer prices rose 0.4% in August as energy prices moderated after big gains in the previous two months. The Labor Department reported Friday that the August gain in the consumer price index followed a 0.6% jump in both July and June as prices began to rebound following the virus-related shutdowns in earlier months. The slowdown in August inflation reflected moderation in energy costs, which were up 0.9% last month following gains of 5.1% n June and 2.5% in July. Food costs edged up a modest 0.1% in August after having fallen 0.4% in July.