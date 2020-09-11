US flies heavy B-1 Lancer bombers over East Siberian Sea

BERLIN (AP) — The U.S. Air Force has flown three B-1 heavy bombers over the East Siberian Sea, north of Russia’s far east, as part of recent maneuvers that the military said Friday are meant as a demonstration of American capabilities and ability to support allies, but which a Russian commander blasted as “hostile and provocative.” The flight of the three Texas-based U.S. Air Force Reserve B-1 Lancer bombers on Thursday followed a similar mission a week ago in which three B-52 bombers temporarily based in Britain were flown over Ukrainian airspace, near Russia’s southwestern flank.