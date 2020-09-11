US Navy veteran: For 2 decades, VA never told him he had HIV

A U.S. Navy veteran says he lived with the virus that causes AIDS for more than two decades but had no idea he had it because government health care workers never informed him of his positive test result in 1995. In a federal lawsuit filed this week, the South Carolina man says he ended up with “full-blown AIDS.” He says the test was done as part of standard lab tests at a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs medical center in Columbia, South Carolina. A V.A. spokeswoman says the agency typically does not comment on pending litigation.