US remembers 9/11 as pandemic changes tribute traditions

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are commemorating 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions and woven into the presidential campaign, drawing President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden to pay respects at the same memorial without crossing paths. In New York, a dispute over coronavirus-safety precautions is leading to separate remembrances at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and on a nearby corner. Trump and Biden are both headed — at different times — to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania. Biden also plans to attend the observance at the 9/11 memorial in New York. Vice President Mike Pence is also due at ground zero — and at the alternate ceremony nearby.