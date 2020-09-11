UW Health honors emergency medical personnel on 9/11

MADISON (WKOW) -- In remembrance on the 19th anniversary of September 11, local hospitals are thanking first responders for the work they do on the front lines responding to health emergencies.

UW Health is remembering the individuals and first responders who were lost on 9/11, as well as those that have lost their lives in the line of duty in the days and years that have followed.

The UW Health critical care transport program collaborates with physicians, hospitals and EMS agencies to make life-saving critical care available 24 hours a day, seven days a week via Med Flight helicopters and ground ambulances for all ages.

UW Health Emergency Education Center provides training to first responders including paramedics.