Wisconsin company recalls cooked sausages



(WKOW) -- A Wisconsin company has recalled one of its meat products that contained an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

Cher-Make Sausage Co., based in Manitowoc, recalled 429 pounds of its Old Fashioned Weiners.

The product was produced on July 23, and was distributed in several states. The fully cooked sausages may be found intact, or individually in a meat counter display.

The problem was discovered after the company received a complaint from a store employee who found cheese in the product. The presence of cheese and milk was not declared in the product’s labeling.

If shoppers have purchased the product, it should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, the USDA said in a news release.

Consumers with questions may contact Cher-Make at 920-683-5980, or call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline.