Wisconsin Guard sends choppers, soldiers to California

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin National Guard is sending a pair of Black Hawk helicopters and about 15 troops to California to help fight wildfires ravaging that state. Guard officials said the helicopters departed for California on Friday morning. They said state officials in California requested the assistance under an Emergency Management Assistance Compact request. The compact allows for state-to-state assistance during emergencies. The Wisconsin troops will work with the California National Guard and will receive their specific assignments when they reach the state.