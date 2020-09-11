Wisconsin National Guard sending helicopters to California to battle wildfires

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and about 15 soldiers departed for California today from Army Aviation Support Facility 2 at Dane County Regional Airport.

Once the crews arrive in California they will help with the spreading wildfires.

Wisconsin received a request for help from California prompting the departure of the helicopters, crew and maintenance personnel from the Madison-based 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation.

The active-duty soldiers deploying to California are responding as part of a mutual aid agreement that allows state-to-state assistance of resources and equipment during declared states of emergency.

Lt. Col. Kurt Southworth, the commander of the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation said "I’m proud of our Soldiers and their dedication to serving our state and nation. This is why we serve and what it means to be a Citizen Soldier,” when talking about how their training has prepares them for these emergency events.