Wisconsin Supreme Court halts Dane County school order

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has temporarily blocked an order that prevented most students in Dane County from attending school in person, restrictions issued by health leaders to help control the spread of the coronavirus. The court, a 4-3 vote, agreed Thursday night to hear a lawsuit challenging the Public Health Madison and Dane County order. The court’s conservative justices were in favor of hearing the case, while more liberal justices opposed. The county’s order issued Aug. 21 required students in grades 3-12 be taught online. The court issued a temporary injunction on the county’s order, which means schools across the county can open immediately.