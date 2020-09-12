An end to the gloomy, cooler, wet weather

SUNSHINE COMING The dreary weather we've had for days may soon be coming to an end. We don't have a 6 p.m. newscast today because of college football on ABC, so Jennifer Kliese, Katherine Noel & Alec Ausmus have you covered on Facebook with the day's headlines -- and a preview of tomorrow's season opener between the Packers and Vikings. Posted by WKOW 27 on Saturday, September 12, 2020

MADISON (WKOW) - After days of overcast skies, wet conditions and cooler temperatures a big change arrives Sunday.

The close low pressure originally to our west is what brought days of rain, light drizzle and cloudy skies. Well, it progresses to the northeast tonight into Sunday morning and brings the dreary weather with it.

High pressure moves in behind in, settling in for the next couple of days.

The last of scattered, isolated showers will be seen Saturday night. Light rain or a drizzle is possible before we dry out overnight.

Drier air moves in Sunday, along with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 70s also return Sunday, we're expected to reach the low 70s by the afternoon. Highs gradually reach the mid-to-upper 70s next week.

Most will likely welcome the sun with open arms, as it hasn't been around for days. As of Saturday night, we'll have gone 120 + hours without it.

Times of sun increases Sunday through Wednesday. Starting with partly to mostly cloudy skies, a bit more sun moving to mostly sunny, and full sunshine after before a chance of showers returns Thursday.