Businesses optimistic despite mounting pandemic-related challenges

MADISON (WKOW) -- As COVID-19 cases rise in Dane County and some call for UW-Madison to send students home, downtown businesses say they're worried about what will come next.

"It's really hard to budget a business during this time," Joe Perkins, owner of Tutto Pasta, said. "It's not knowing what is going on with our businesses as we plan ahead."

Perkins said his business is about a quarter what it was before the pandemic. He says continuously changing circumstances are making it hard to form a solid plan for the future.

"You start digging yourself out of a hole and then, all of a sudden, you know, someone gets underneath you and digs two more feet down below and you've got to climb back out again," he said.

Perkins isn't the only business owner contending with changing operations.

Andrea Hillsey, owner of Square Wine Company, said wine tasting used to be a major component of her business, but she hasn't hosted any tastings since March.

Perkins and Hillsey both said not having UW-Madison football games this fall has added to the strain on businesses, but Hillsey said she's had other areas of her business grow.

"We're certainly missing tourist foot traffic, but the doubling down of our regular clientele has really pushed us over the top," she said. "For a pandemic, we're doing alright."

Hillsey said she doesn't depend on UW students as a core bloc of customers, but the same isn't true for many State Street businesses.

"I can't speak for other businesses, but it'll hurt a lot if they send all the kids home," Perkins said. "We're planning on the worst. You're looking at, basically, sales for everybody being at the level of the beginning of the pandemic."

Perkins said his restaurant was only bringing in about 12% of its usual revenue during the first months of the pandemic.

Despite the challenges both businesses are facing, Perkins and Hillsey said they expect to weather the storm and make it through these challenging times.

"We are not leaving the square any time soon, and we'll be here when this is all said and done," Hillsey said.

In order for small businesses to survive, Perkins said he wants government leaders to have more conversations with business owners so the two groups can come up with solutions together.