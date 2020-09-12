Campaign Saturday: Former Packers coach stumps for Biden, Republicans tour WI on Trump Bus

(WKOW) -- Former Packers head coach Mike Holmgren joined Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich Saturday for a virtual campaign event supporting Joe Biden.

The pair spoke out against President Trump's handling of COVID-19.

They also explained the financial impact the pandemic will have on the city of Green Bay, with no Packers fans allowed at Lambeau Field for the first three games. A decision has not yet been made for any future games.

Holmgren says beyond the pandemic, he feels the president has mishandled a number of issues.

"As you go down the list, starting with people separated at the border, or fanning the flames, I think of violence in the streets of our cities and now the pandemic, of course, has taken over all of our lives. It didn't have to be this bad," Holmgren said.

A spokesperson for the Trump campaign responded with a statement Saturday:

“Joe Biden proved during his 674 days of absence from Wisconsin that he doesn’t care about Badger State voters. No last-ditch effort will change that.” Trump campaign spokesperson Anna Kelly

Meanwhile, Republicans in Wisconsin are on a tour of the state to promote the president.

The Trump Bus started its route in Menomonie, then stopped in Altoona, before parking at the Chippewa County Republican Party office.

The co-chair of the Republican National Committee, the chair of the Wisconsin Republican Party and Vice President Mike Pence's sister-in-law were on board, working to educate voters on ways to get involved ahead of November.

The Trump Bus route is taking party leaders to swing states to energize voters.